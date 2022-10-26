All Aboard As Andy Cohen Tapes Episode On Celebrity Cruises Ship

A splashy episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen is being shot aboard Celebrity Cruises’ new ship, the Celebrity Beyond, as part of a sponsorship deal hatched by NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnership unit.

The episode–scheduled to appear November 1, will feature all five captains from Bravo’s Below Deck franchise, as well as Kate McCue, captain of the Celebrity Cruises ship.

“The partnership opportunity with NBCUniversal and Bravo was meant to be from the start. We both wanted to do something that hadn’t been done on a cruise ship before, so using our newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, as the backdrop, filming Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on our ship was the perfect opportunity,” said Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner. “Leveraging the fanfare of the show along with our own content to use in advertising across NBCUniversal really gives us a great opportunity to market our brand.”

The special episode of WWHL will appear after the series premiere of Below Deck Adventure on Bravo. During the episode, the captains will spend an evening with cocktails and nautical-inspired games. During an aftershow on Twitter, Capitan McCue will tend bar.

As part of the sponsorship, Celebrity Cruises will also get custom content promos produced by the Creative Partnerships @ NBCU team and an NBCU Picture-in-Picture commercial.

The episode will be able to stream the next day on Peacock.

“At NBCUniversal, we are constantly looking around every corner to find new, unexpected ways to share genuine stories with our audiences in collaboration with powerful, world leading brands,” said Jamie Cutburth, senior VP, One Platform Creative & Development, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “And when we partner together over that same shared goal, we achieve the ultimate authentic result. With Celebrity Cruises, NBCU and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – we’re delivering our fans a new, entertaining experience like never before.”

Celebrity Cruises isn’t the only marketer floating NBCU’s boat.

In a few weeks, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be expanding its partnership with Norwegian Cruise Lines with a unique integrated segment rewarding an exceptionally deserving teacher aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’snew ship, Norwegian Prima. ■