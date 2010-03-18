Alison Stewart, Jon Meacham To Anchor WNET Public Affairs Program

WNET.org has named Alison

Stewart and Jon Meacham co-hosts of its new public affairs program Need to Know, the public broadcaster

announced March 17. Need To Know,

which is being billed as a TV/web hybrid where stories developed on the show's

website will culminate on the weekly broadcast, launches May 7 at 8:30 p.m. on

the majority of PBS' 356 member stations.

Stewart, a veteran of NPR

who was also a contributor to MSNBC, where her husband Bill Wolff is the

executive producer of The Rachel Maddow

Show, will be exclusive to Need to

Know. Meacham will remain in his current capacity as editor of Newsweek.

WNET.org president Neal

Shapiro did not rule out the possibility of future synergies between Newsweek and Need to Know.

"We haven't talked about

anything specific," he said. "But I think all kinds of natural synergies

may happen."

Shapiro said he is not

concerned that Stewart and Meacham, who has been a frequent guest on Charlie Rose as well as MSNBC's Morning Joe, will bring ideological

baggage to the program.

"They are both are

incredibly smart. And I think, given their intellect, neither are people you

can pigeon-hole left or right. I think they have a history of asking probing

questions on all sides."