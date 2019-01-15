Alicia Keys to Host Grammys

Alicia Keys will host The 61st Annual Grammy Awards on CBS Feb. 10. Keys owns 15 Grammy awards. A singer-songwriter and pianist, her debut album Songs in A Minor came out in 2001. Her sixth album, Here, was released late in 2016.

The event happens at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“Alicia is one of those rare artists who melds true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does,” said Ken Ehrlich, Grammy Awards executive producer. “We have no doubt that she’ll bring all of that as she guides millions of Grammy viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February.”

Keys is a coach on NBC competition series The Voice.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” said Keys. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going UP on Feb. 10!”

TheGrammy Awards is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ehrlich and Ben Winston are executive producers and Louis J. Horvitz is director.