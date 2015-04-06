Alice Kim Joins ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers has named Alice Kim executive VP and chief strategy and development officer reporting to CEO Elizabeth Matthews.

ASCAP has been developing new partnerships and services for the digital music age and ASCAP says Kim is a good fit with that mission. "Alice has deep expertise of consumer behavior, trends in digital content adoption and monetization models," said Matthews in announcing the hire.

Kim has been collecting, and dishing out, that digital intel as a consultant—founder and principal for DigiConsult.

Before that, Kim was senior VP at MediaFlo, Qualcomm's wireless tech start-up that was eventually dealt to AT&T for $2 billion, and senior VP of digital distribution for Viacom Media Networks, working on the digital distribution of its network brands, including MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

She also has investment banking and venture capital experience.

ASCAP licenses over 10 million musical works, including on radio, broadcast, cable and Internet, representing over a half-million members.