Ali Velshi to Develop, Host Program for Al Jazeera America

Ali Velshi, whowill leave CNN after Friday, will join Al Jazeera America, the network

announced Thursday.





Velshi will develop and host a daily primetime business

program. Velshi was CNN's chief business correspondent. Based in New

York, the yet-to-be named 30-minute magazine-style program will initially

launch in a weekly format but is expected to move to a five-days-a-week

schedule by year's end.





"We are thrilled to secure Ali's extraordinary talents

and services. Al Jazeera America will be bringing respected, independent

reporting to its viewers and that's exactly the type of coverage Ali Velshi is

known for." said Ehab Al Shihabi, executive director of Al Jazeera

international operations.





Al Jazeera America is the new U.S.-targeted

network being launched after partner company AlJazeera purchased cable net Current TV. The network is scheduled to launch

later this year.