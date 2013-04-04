Ali Velshi to Develop, Host Program for Al Jazeera America
Ali Velshi, whowill leave CNN after Friday, will join Al Jazeera America, the network
announced Thursday.
Velshi will develop and host a daily primetime business
program. Velshi was CNN's chief business correspondent. Based in New
York, the yet-to-be named 30-minute magazine-style program will initially
launch in a weekly format but is expected to move to a five-days-a-week
schedule by year's end.
"We are thrilled to secure Ali's extraordinary talents
and services. Al Jazeera America will be bringing respected, independent
reporting to its viewers and that's exactly the type of coverage Ali Velshi is
known for." said Ehab Al Shihabi, executive director of Al Jazeera
international operations.
Al Jazeera America is the new U.S.-targeted
network being launched after partner company AlJazeera purchased cable net Current TV. The network is scheduled to launch
later this year.
