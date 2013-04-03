Ali Velshi Departing CNN
Ali Velshi, CNN's chief business correspondent, is leaving
the network, B&C has confirmed.
His last day at the network will be Friday. Velshi has been
with CNN for 12 years, where he hosts the weekend afternoon program CNN Your
Money and the weekday morning show World Business Today on CNN
International. He also briefly coanchored American Morning before it relaunched
as Starting Point.
A network insider said Velshi had another opportunity that
he couldn't pass up, and that CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said at
Wednesday's editorial meeting that he was sorry to see Velshi go and that the
two are parting as friends.
TV Newser
first reported the story.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.