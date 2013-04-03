Ali Velshi Departing CNN

Ali Velshi, CNN's chief business correspondent, is leaving

the network, B&C has confirmed.





His last day at the network will be Friday. Velshi has been

with CNN for 12 years, where he hosts the weekend afternoon program CNN Your

Money and the weekday morning show World Business Today on CNN

International. He also briefly coanchored American Morning before it relaunched

as Starting Point.





A network insider said Velshi had another opportunity that

he couldn't pass up, and that CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said at

Wednesday's editorial meeting that he was sorry to see Velshi go and that the

two are parting as friends.



TV Newser

first reported the story.