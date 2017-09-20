Alfieri Appointed CMO At Cross MediaWorks

Cross MediaWorks, a group of advanced TV advertising companies, hired Paul Alfieri as CMO, a new position.



Also joining Cross MediaWorks is Madhusudhan Reddy, who will take the new position of senior VP, head of engineering at Cadent. Both execs will be based in New York.



Alfieri has been senior VP for the Turn Platform. He will report to Nick Troiano, CEO of Cross MediaWorks, and will be responsible for all strategic marketing, messaging and branding efforts for Cross MediaWorks products including addressable video, efficient media buying and performance-based marketing.



Reddy was VP of global engineering at Nielsen. He will oversee all aspects of engineering at Cadent and will develop automated data driven media solutions and addressable video capabilities. Reddy will report to Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, COO and CTO at Cross MediaWorks.



“Both Paul and Madhu are experts in their respective fields and understand how to harness technology and data to create meaningful advertising experiences,” said Troiano.



“As traditional television advertising technology evolves steadily into a digital-like experience, it is exciting to be on the ground floor of this transformation,” Alfieri said.



“Cross MediaWorks is perfectly positioned to help lead the advertising industry with great solutions and products for advanced television,” added Reddy. “I am thrilled to bring my experience to this amazing team to create industry-leading data-driven media solutions that will help our clients succeed in the marketplace.”