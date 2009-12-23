Alexis Glick Leaves FBN

One of Fox Business Network's first key hires, Alexis Glick,

is leaving the network. Glick made the announcement on her daily show, Opening Bell.

"I am about to embark on a new venture that will allow me to

utilize the skills I learned at Fox Business, Morgan Stanley, and the Today Show," Glick said. "I can't give any details yet but

suffice it to say, that I am extremely excited about taking on yet another

interesting and unique project."

Glick, a former correspondent for NBC's Today and CNBC, was

also an executive director at Morgan Stanley, joining FBN as director of

business news in 2006, and anchored Money For Breakfast and Opening Bell after

launch.

"Alexis has made a significant

contribution to FBN and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors,"

said Kevin

Magee, Executive Vice President of FBN in a statement.

Opening Bell was pushed back to later in the morning earlier

this year after FBN picked up the rights to the TV simulcast of Imus in the

Morning.

FBN says a number of people will fill in for Glick on

Opening Bell going forward.