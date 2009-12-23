Alexis Glick Leaves FBN
By Alex Weprin
One of Fox Business Network's first key hires, Alexis Glick,
is leaving the network. Glick made the announcement on her daily show, Opening Bell.
"I am about to embark on a new venture that will allow me to
utilize the skills I learned at Fox Business, Morgan Stanley, and the Today Show," Glick said. "I can't give any details yet but
suffice it to say, that I am extremely excited about taking on yet another
interesting and unique project."
Glick, a former correspondent for NBC's Today and CNBC, was
also an executive director at Morgan Stanley, joining FBN as director of
business news in 2006, and anchored Money For Breakfast and Opening Bell after
launch.
"Alexis has made a significant
contribution to FBN and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors,"
said Kevin
Magee, Executive Vice President of FBN in a statement.
Opening Bell was pushed back to later in the morning earlier
this year after FBN picked up the rights to the TV simulcast of Imus in the
Morning.
FBN says a number of people will fill in for Glick on
Opening Bell going forward.
