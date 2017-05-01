Alexis Ginas Joins Fox Sports in Cross-Platform Post

Fox Sports has named Alexis Ginas senior VP of cross-platform solutions, a new post.

Ginas, who founded Madison + Valley after helping Match Group launch marketing solutions on Tinder, will be responsible for creating a cross-platform approach to monetizing Fox Sports' live event and studio content across linear and non-linear platforms.

Her group will also identify ways to reach, engage and monetize consumers while leveraging Fox Sports’ rights and programming portfolio in conjunction with the technology, sales and production groups.

Ginas will report to Jamie Horowitz, president of Fox Sports National Networks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alexis to our team,” said Horowitz. “Her years of experience in global business development and strategic partnerships, coupled with a deep understanding of today’s increasingly multi-faceted media landscape makes her a perfect fit to lead an innovative cross-platform group at Fox Sports.”

Ginas has previous TV experience having worked at MTV Networks, where she ran a corporate development team. She also held posts at Viggle and SFX.