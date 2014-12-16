Alexi Lalas Moves From ESPN to Fox Sports

As Fox Sports prepares for its inaugural World Cup broadcast next summer, it will do so with one of the most well known U.S. soccer commentators.

The network announced that Alexi Lalas will move over from ESPN to Fox Sports next month to serve as both a studio and game analyst.

Lalas, best known for his years on the U.S. national team, will contribute not only to the World Cup broadcasts, but UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, England’s FA Cup, Major League Soccer, USMNT matches and UEFA European Championship Qualifiers.

“I am really thrilled to join Fox Sports and work on the terrific lineup of soccer properties they’ve assembled over the last few years," said Lalas. “I’ve been impressed with the quality and depth of Fox’s soccer coverage and I’m excited to contribute to the overall effort and help grow the sport I love.”

Lalas joins a group that includes host Rob Stone, Warren Barton and former USMNT teammates Eric Wynalda and recently-added Brad Friedel.