Alexander Upped to Executive VP at 20th Century Fox TV

Studio 20th Century Fox Television has promoted Chris Alexander to executive VP of corporate communications and publicity.

Previously a senior VP, Alexander is the studio's point person for communication with the industry press. He also oversees corporate communications, talent relations, publicity, events and awards campaigns. His reach extends across cable divisions Fox 21 and Fox Television Studios, as well as licensing unit Fox Consumer Products and syndication arm Twentieth Television.

“This promotion recognizes the pivotal role Chris plays in communicating the studio’s growth and success under [chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group] Dana Walden and Gary Newman," said Fox Television Group COO Joe Earley, to whom Alexander will now report. "He’s a gifted executive, valued by both the media and our producers, as a creative and enthusiastic champion of our business."

Among Alexander's accomplishments has been overseeing publicity and awards campaigns for Modern Family—which in August won a record-tying fifth consecutive Emmy for outstanding comedy series—as well as series such as Homeland, Glee, Family Guy, 24, American Horror Story and How I Met Your Mother. He also was a driving force behind the studio's expansion of its annual presence at Comic-Con.

Alexander joined the studio in 2000 as a manager. Prior stints include MTV Networks' Noggin, where he was director of communications, and ABC Television Network, where he worked on the newsmagazine 20/20.