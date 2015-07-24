Alex Wallace Exits NBC News

Alex Wallace, senior VP of NBC News since 2008, is leaving the network.

NBC News president Deborah Turness announced the news at an editorial meeting Friday morning, B&C has confirmed.

Wallace tweeted Friday morning, “Thank you @NBCNews for a great decade. Onward.”

Wallace joined NBC News as an executive producer of Weekend Today and senior producer of Today in 2005. She was named VP of NBC News in 2006, with oversight on NBC Special Reports and NBC Nightly News.

Prior to her time with NBC, she was a senior broadcast producer of CBS’ The Early Show starting in 2000. She began her TV career at the CBS News London bureau.

Wallace has earned 11 News & Documentary Emmy awards and one Peabody over her career.