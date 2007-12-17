Alex Trebek Released from Hospital

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was released from Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital Saturday after suffering a minor heart attack the week before. Trebek is now recuperating at his home in Studio City, Calif.

Trebek released the following statement on Jeopardy!’s online message boards: "I'm truly overwhelmed by the great show of support and compassion expressed in the past few days to me, my family and my coworkers. Even though I know Jeopardy! is a very popular program, I was still surprised at the number of people who took time from their schedules to call or send a note of encouragement. I thank you all so very much. I'm on the mend and will be spending Christmas at home with my family. I will be back in the studio Jan. 14 to tape our Teen Tournament, which is always one of my favorite competitions. Meanwhile, I hope you will continue to watch and enjoy the program. The shows were taped before my heart attack, so what you are seeing is original, not rerun material. Happy Holidays to all of you. Alex"



Trebek’s minor heart attack came on the heels of the

death of syndication mogul Roger King

, whose company, King World Productions -- now CBS Television Distribution 00 has distributed Jeopardy! since 1984. The game show is the second-highest-rated first-run show in syndication, behind only its sister show, Wheel of Fortune. Both shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television.