Alec Baldwin to Open ‘SNL's 37th Season
Saturday Night Live
returns for its 37th season on Sept. 24, hosted by 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin.
It will be Baldwin's 16th appearance on the show,
a record for the NBC late-night staple. Radiohead will make their second
appearance as musical guest.
The following week (Oct. 1) Mike & Molly star Melissa McCarthy will host with musical guest
Lady Antebellum. It is the first appearance for both.
