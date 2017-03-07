Aldean, Florida Georgia Line to Perform on CBS’ Academy of Country Music Awards

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line are among those performing at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. The show airs live on CBS Sunday, April 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert are also among the performers, and the Backstreet Boys will pair up with Florida Georgia Line for a performance.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the show, which honors the biggest names and up-and-coming talent in country music.

The telecast, which is known as Country Music's Party of the Year, is produced for television by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers, while Pete Fisher and Tiffany Moon are executive producers for the Academy of Country Music.