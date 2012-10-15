ALCS Game 2 Attracts 5M Viewers on Sunday Afternoon

TBS' coverage of Game 2 of the 2012 American League Championship Series averaged a shade over 5 million viewers on Sunday afternoon. While that was down 26% from Game 1, it aired against NFL football.

Compared to last year's second game of the NLCS, it was up 67% (3 million viewers). Locally, the game drew a 26.2 metered market rating in Detroit, the highest-rated MLB postseason game in the market this year, and a 9.7 in New York.

Through the first two games of the ALCS, TBS is averaging 6.1 million viewers, up 92% over the first two NLCS games last year (3.2 million viewers).

Game 3 is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m.