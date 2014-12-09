Albrecht Unaware of Plan to Sell Starz

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said he was unaware of plans to sell the company.

Speaking at the 42d annual UBS media conference in New York Tuesday (Dec. 9), Albrecht said he was surprised by reports that companies were interested in buying Starz and then surprised again to read later that no one was interested in buying Starz.

"Selling a company is not a strategy," Albrecht said, calling the reports "rumors and speculation." But he added, "I talk to people all the time," because media executives tend to travel in a pack.

Albrecht noted that Starz's key shareholder, John Malone, likes the way the business is going.