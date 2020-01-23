Alberti-Perez Named CFO at Ad Tech Firm MediaMath

Ad tech company MediaMath has hired Milena Alberti-Perez as chief financial officer, effective Tuesday.

Alberti-Perez, who had been CFO of publisher Penguin Random House, a division of Bertelsmann Group, will be based in New York and report to MediaMath president Konrad Gerszke.

She replaces Daniel Bisieger, who will return to his previous post as chief investment officer at MediaMath.

“We are delighted to welcome Milena to the MediaMath team. Her deep finance expertise and experience leading large teams in a mature, global organization, coupled with a strong media background, is a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Gerszke. “Milena’s track record in successfully navigating transformations and executing on long-term business plans will be a key asset as we enter our next phase of growth and continue to drive adoption of Source to achieve a fully accountable and addressable digital ecosystem.”

MediaMath in October announced plans to build Source, a new transparent industry supply chain backed by an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies and content owners.

"I’m excited to join MediaMath at this pivotal moment for the Company,” said Alberti-Perez. “MediaMath is well-positioned to deliver the most responsive and accountable advertising technology for brands to buy addressable media and that aligns the interests of brands, agencies, content owners, and technology providers. I’m eager to join the team and help clean up the digital supply chain by the end of 2020.”