Albanese Leaving as 'Daily Show' Showrunner
Rory Albanese will depart as executive producer and showrunner for Comedy Central's The Daily Show. His last day will be Thursday.
Albanese is leaving the longrunning late-night talker for a development deal with Warner Bros. TV. Albanese, whose also a stand up comedian, joined The Daily Show in 1999.
The news was first reported by Deadline, which also said that the show will likely promote someone from within its ranks.
