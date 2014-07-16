Albanese to Executive Produce Comedy Central’s ‘Minority Report’

Rory Albanese has been named an executive producer for The Minority Report, Comedy Central’s new late-night talk show, the network announced Wednesday. The show, hosted by Larry Wilmore, a former correspondent for The Daily Show, is slated to premiere in January, 2015. It will replace The Colbert Report, which will wrap at the end of this year as host Stephen Colbert prepares to take over CBS’ Late Show.

Albanese served as an executive producer of The Daily Show from 2009 to 2013. He will executive produce for The Minority Report alongside Wilmore and creator and Daily Show host Jon Stewart. The Minority Report will be produced by Stewart’s Busboy Productions.

Wilmore also serves as an executive producer for ABC’s upcoming comedy series Black-ish. Speaking to reporters at the TCA summer press tour Tuesday, Wilmore said that he would remain with Black-ish through September, serving as showrunner for the first 12 episodes before transitioning to The Minority Report.

“Other than be a visible cheerleader,” for Black-ish, Wilmore said, “once I’m doing TMR, as I’m calling it, I’ll be full time over there.”