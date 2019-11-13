‘Alaskan Bush People’ Starts on Discovery Dec. 4

Alaskan Bush People has its season premiere on Discovery Channel Dec. 4. The Brown family aims to build a fully self-contained village in this season of the unscripted show.

It is season five.

“The Brown family has been working tirelessly to ready North Star Ranch over the past year, embarking on a mission to build infrastructure and finally realize their legacy on the mountain. This season, spring descends on North Star Ranch, as the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, Billy and Ami, push the next generation of the Wolfpack, Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird and Rain to strengthen their own footholds on the mountain to create a bigger, better, more sustainable version of Browntown,” according to Discovery.

Park Slope Productions produces the show. For Park Slope, executive producers are Paul Reitano, Terrence Sacchi and Doug Fitch. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is John Slaughter.