Alan Thicke Dead at 69

Alan Thicke, who is perhaps best known for his role as dad Jason Seaver in 80s comedy Growing Pains, has died. He was 69.

Thicke died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, according to TMZ.

The Canadian actor and composer had a recent career resurgence with Pop reality series Unusually Thicke as well as an appearance in Netflix’s Fuller House.

His composing credits include the theme songs for The Facts of Life, Diff’rent Strokes, Hello, Larry and The Wizard of Odds.

Not long after the news broke Hollywood took to Twitter to memorialize the star.

So sad is the passing of Alan Thicke. Such a good husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace dear Alan.

— bob saget (@bobsaget) December 14, 2016

sad to learn of Alan Thicke's passing. he was a great friend over the years. thoughts & prayers to his family.

— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 14, 2016

America loved Alan Thicke. I'm so sad he's gone. Sending so much love to his family.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2016

RIP to my brother Alan Thicke. The world has lost an icon. pic.twitter.com/zIK0hzjihK

— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) December 14, 2016