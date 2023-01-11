Alan Henry, Retired Broadcaster, Dies at 92

Alan Henry, former president of Gulf Broadcasting and Anchor Media, died on November 20 at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, of natural causes at age 92, his son, Kevin Henry, said.

Alan Henry was born in New York City on April 25, 1930, to Isador and Frances Brimberg, his son, who works in the industry as national sales manager at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida, said. An Army veteran, Alan Henry started his career in broadcasting as an announcer for the Armed Forces Radio, which began his career in broadcasting. He changed his last name to Henry when he started his professional radio career as an announcer in 1952.

Henry, in 1960, worked with James Lightfoot at KABC Radio in Los Angeles, where they helped pioneer what would become known as the “talk radio” format with controversial Joe Pyne as the host, his son said. Henry and Lightfoot later brought the format to New York City and WINS-AM.

Henry worked as a general manager in Waterloo, Iowa (KWWL-TV and KXEL); New Haven, Connecticut (WNHC-TV); Miami (WCKR, now WIOD); St. Louis, Missouri (KWK Radio); Gaithersburg, Maryland (as CEO of Fairchild Broadcasting) and ultimately went to Tampa/St. Pete, where in 1977 he became president of Rahall Communications, which eventually became Gulf Broadcasting, owner of WTSP-TV as well as other radio and TV stations. While president of Gulf Broadcasting, he was instrumental in bringing new and innovative broadcast practices (opens in new tab) to the Tampa Bay Area. He later helped propel the careers of some other well-known broadcasters, including Jack Sander of the Belo Corporation and Michael Fiorile of the Broadcast Dispatch Group.

Henry spent 40 years in the industry and ultimately lived in 11 cities, including in New York City twice, according to his son. He managed public companies Sonderling Broadcasting and Gulf Broadcasting and managed his own company, Anchor Media, his son said. He retired in 1993 at age 63.

Alan Henry is survived by Micki, his wife of 69 years, and his children, Gary, Deena Profis and Kevin, along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private burial was in Avon, Connecticut. ■