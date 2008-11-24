Alan Colmes Leaving 'Hannity & Colmes'

Alan Colmes, the longtime liberal foil to Sean Hannity on Fox News’ Hannity & Colmes, is leaving the program, the network said Monday.



“I approached [FNC’s Senior Vice President of Programming] Bill Shine earlier this year about wanting to move on after 12 years to develop new and challenging ways to contribute to the growth of the network,” Colmes said, announcing the move. “Although it’s bittersweet to leave one of the longest marriages on cable news, I’m proud that both Sean [Hannity] and I remained unharmed after sitting side by side, night after night for so many years.”



Colmes will remain with the network as a liberal commentator on a number of programs, and will also continue hosting his daily Fox News Radio show. He is also developing a weekend program for the channel.



“Not only has Alan been a remarkable co-host, he’s been a great friend which is rare in this industry — I’ll genuinely miss sparring with such a skillful debate partner,” said Hannity in a statement



Colmes has been co-host of Hannity & Colmes since it started on Fox News 12 years ago. The show has consistently been the second highest rated show on cable news, behind only its lead-in, The O’Reilly Factor.