Alan Ball’s ‘Here and Now’ Starts on HBO Feb. 11
Alan Ball drama Here and Now debuts on HBO Sunday, Feb. 11. There are ten episodes in the first season. HBO says the series “offers a provocative, darkly comic meditation on the disparate forces polarizing contemporary America, exploring what it’s like to be an ‘other’ today.”
Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter star.
Ball had a hit on HBO with Six Feet Under. He executive produces alongside Peter Macdissi and David Knoller.
Robbins plays Greg, a respected philosophy professor and author. Hunter plays his wife Audrey, a former therapist turned conflict-resolution consultant for middle and high schools. Greg and Audrey have three adopted children and a biological daughter.
As Audrey prepares for Greg’s 60th birthday party, HBO says “deep cracks begin to appear in the domestic façade.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.