Alabama Coach Nick Saban to Join BCS Championship Pregame Coverage

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of ESPN's pregame team for this season's BCS Championship game on Jan. 6.

Saban's Crimson Tide failed to reach the title game for a chance at a third straight national championship when it was upset by Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30. He will join regular College GameDay host Chris Fowler and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and David Pollack from Pasadena, Calif. Alabama itself will play in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma on Jan. 2.

Vanderbilt coach James Franklin will also join the set earlier in the day as a guest analyst for SportsCenter and College Football Live.

The BCS National Championship Game pits Auburn against Florida State, which ESPN plans to "Megacast."