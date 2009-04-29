Al Roker Lands Weather Channel Show

Al Roker will be pulling double duty this summer. The Today Show weatherman will be co-hosting a new daily weekday program on The Weather Channel.

The new program, Wake Up with Al, will air on Weather from 6-7 a.m. and will be joined by Weather's Stephanie Abrams, who will be based out of its Atlanta headquarters.

"Simply put - Al Roker is synonymous with weather. He has an energy and a style that jumps off the screen, and we already know that people want to wake up with him in the morning," said interim Weather Channel CEO Lisa Gersh, announcing the show. "We have spent months coming up with the right way to integrate Al into The Weather Channel's programming, and I think, alongside Stephanie, we've come up with the perfect formula with this announcement."

Weather Channel was acquired by NBC Universal last summer, along with funding from The Blackstone Group and Bain Capital.