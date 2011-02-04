AlJazeeraPresses Case For U.S. Carriage

It appears to

be a case of striking while the issue is hot.

One way the English-language version of Al Jazeera is trying to capitalize

on its newfound prominence is by encouraging Web surfers to demand MVPD

coverage of the channel.

It's Web site,

which has been drawing traffic to live streamed coverage of the conflict in

Egypt, is sporting a banner that reads "Demand Al Jazeera in the

USA" and links to a form e-mail that can be addressed to cable and

satellite carriers.

The e-mail

reads:

"Available in more than 100

countries and nearly 140 million households around the world, Al Jazeera

Englishhas quickly been recognized as a

valuable, groundbreaking network that provides unparallel coverage of some ofthe most important and under covered

regions in the world.



"However, mainstream North American

audiences remain in the dark. In a world that is growing increasinglysmaller and more interconnected each

day, it is more important than ever to have full access to news fromaround the world.



"Al Jazeera English is

dedicated to providing a voice to the voiceless, and now you have the

opportunity tohave your voice heard. Email, call, fax

or write your cable or satellite operator now to demand that they carryAl Jazeera English. Your voice

truly matters."

Analysts arguecarriage could still be tough sledding given capacity constraints that have

cable operators looking to pare channels, not add them.

The channel is

also asking fans to hold "meetups" Feb. 10 where they can get

together and call for carriage on their cable or satellite system.