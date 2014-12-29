Al Jazeera Marks Year of Journalists' Imprisonment

Al Jazeera America said it marks the one-year anniversary of the arrest and wrongful incarceration of the network’s journalists – Australian correspondent Peter Greste, Canadian-Egyptian bureau chief Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed — with Journalism Is Not A Crime, an hour-long special Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with encores at midnight and 4 a.m. ET.

Hosted by primetime anchor John Seigenthaler, the special examines the state of journalism around the world and the increase in reporter deaths and imprisonment in the last several years. On Dec. 29, 2013, three Al Jazeera journalists were detained in Egypt on the charge of spreading false news deemed damaging to the Egyptian state. In June 2014, Fahmy and Greste were sentenced to seven years and Baher Mohamed to 10 years without a shred of evidence, per the network. The journalists will appeal their sentence before the Egyptian court on Jan. 1, 2015.

