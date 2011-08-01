Al Jazeera English Gets NYC Carriage

Al Jazeera English has secured carriage in New York City via an agreement with a local channel carried by Time Warner Cable and Verizon's FiOS TV.

The news channel, which has had trouble gaining U.S. distribution but has earned a higher profile here for its coverage of the Arab Spring turmoil in the Mideast, began 23-hour daily coverage Monday on TWC and will be available on FiOS "in the coming days," according to the programmer.

It's being shown on the RISE channel (92 on Time Warner Cable). RISE is owned by RNN, a Kingston, N.Y.-based broadcaster whose main channel, WRNN-TV, reaches more than 5 million viewers in the New York area on TWC, Cablevision and FiOS TV, largely via must-carry rights.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.