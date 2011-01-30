Al Jazeera: Egyptian Government Revokes License To Broadcast
Al Jazeera said Sunday that the Egyptian government had
revoked its license to broadcast from the country.
According to Al Jazeera's Web site, the government also
plans to shutter its Cairo bureau.
That came as protesters continued to call for the exit of
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
Al Jazeera vowed to cover the story regardless, and at press
time midday Sunday continued to stream live from Cairo.
"Al Jazeera assures its audiences in Egypt and across
the world that it will continue its in-depth and comprehensive reporting on the
events unfolding in Egypt."
Al Jazeera journalist Ahmad Mansour was detained briefly
last week and other journalists for the broadcaster prevented from
entering the country.
