Al Jazeera: Egyptian Government Revokes License To Broadcast

Al Jazeera said Sunday that the Egyptian government had

revoked its license to broadcast from the country.

According to Al Jazeera's Web site, the government also

plans to shutter its Cairo bureau.

That came as protesters continued to call for the exit of

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Al Jazeera vowed to cover the story regardless, and at press

time midday Sunday continued to stream live from Cairo.

"Al Jazeera assures its audiences in Egypt and across

the world that it will continue its in-depth and comprehensive reporting on the

events unfolding in Egypt."

Al Jazeera journalist Ahmad Mansour was detained briefly

last week and other journalists for the broadcaster prevented from

entering the country.