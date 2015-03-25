Al Jazeera America to Increase Hours of Live News

Al Jazeera America announced Wednesday it is upping the amount of hours it will air live news programming starting March 30.

The news network, which launched in August 2013, will air live news every weekday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, adding an additional two hours of morning news.

Al Jazeera America is bumping up its midday news coverage by another hour. The live news block will preview stories that will air later in the day on Al Jazeera’s primetime shows. Al Jazeera America will soon update its programming in the evening.