Al Jazeera America Forms Documentary Unit

Al Jazeera America has launched a documentary unit in advance of its planned Aug. 20 launch as a 24/7 cable news network.



Kathy Davidov has been named senior executive producer of the unit and Cynthia Kane senior producer. Davidov will oversee both commissioned and acquired documentaries for the channel.



Davidov is the former executive VP of production for National Geographic Television. Kane joins from ITVS and Sundance Channel before that, focusing on documentaries.



Al Jazeera America is headquartered in New York.