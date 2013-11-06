Al Jazeera America Adds Science/Tech Editor

Jacob Ward, former editor of Popular Science, has joined Al Jazeera America as science and technology editor.

Ward has a strong print background — before joining PopSci in 2006, he was a senior editor at Architecture and Men's Journal and managing editor of ReadyMade — but he has also been an analyst for Discovery Channel and National Geographic Channel.

"Jake has been on the front lines of the science and technology stories that matter to audiences," said David Doss, Al Jazeera America's senior VP for news programming in a statement. "He knows how to make complex topics understandable and exciting and will bring that talent to Al Jazeera America's viewers and readers."