Al Jazeera America Adds Four Anchors
Al Jazeera America continues to staff up before its late
August launch, on Thursday announcing the hire of its first four news anchors -
Jonathan Betz, Richelle Carey, Morgan Fogarty and Del Walters.
The four anchors will present live news throughout the day
from the network's new studio in New York City.
Betz joins Al Jazeera America from WFAA-TV in Dallas, Carey
was most recently an Atlanta-based anchor and correspondent for CNN, Fogarty comes
from WCCB in Charlotte and Walters joins from WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C.
"This talented and trusted group of on-air
talent is a further indication of the quality and depth of journalism
experience that Al Jazeera America is attracting," said Bob Wheelock, senior
executive producer for news and special projects. "Their previous work across
the United States will help to ensure that our daily newscasts include
objective reporting on the stories from around the block and around the globe
that have a real impact on each American's lives."
