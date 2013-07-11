Al Jazeera America Adds Four Anchors

Al Jazeera America continues to staff up before its late

August launch, on Thursday announcing the hire of its first four news anchors -

Jonathan Betz, Richelle Carey, Morgan Fogarty and Del Walters.

The four anchors will present live news throughout the day

from the network's new studio in New York City.

Betz joins Al Jazeera America from WFAA-TV in Dallas, Carey

was most recently an Atlanta-based anchor and correspondent for CNN, Fogarty comes

from WCCB in Charlotte and Walters joins from WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C.

"This talented and trusted group of on-air

talent is a further indication of the quality and depth of journalism

experience that Al Jazeera America is attracting," said Bob Wheelock, senior

executive producer for news and special projects. "Their previous work across

the United States will help to ensure that our daily newscasts include

objective reporting on the stories from around the block and around the globe

that have a real impact on each American's lives."