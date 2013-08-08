Al Jazeera America Adds Anchor John Seigenthaler
Former NBC News anchor John Seigenthaler is joining Al
Jazeera America, the network announced on Thursday.
Seigenthaler, who was anchor of the weekend edition of NBC Nightly News for nine years, will
anchor the primetime news program, which will be broadcast from the network's New York
City studio. He spent 11 years at NBC News, appearing on Today, Dateline and Meet the
Press and anchored various programs on CNBC and MSNBC, before starting his
own public relations firm in 2008.
"With more than 30 years in journalism, John is a veteran
reporter who has covered international, national, and local stories that have
affected us all," said David Doss, Al Jazeera America's senior VP for news
programming. "His extensive experience in journalism will be an extraordinarily
valuable addition to the Al Jazeera America team and I'm truly looking forward
to seeing him behind the anchor's desk each night."
Al Jazeera America launches on Aug. 20.
