Al Jazeera America Adds Anchor John Seigenthaler

Former NBC News anchor John Seigenthaler is joining Al

Jazeera America, the network announced on Thursday.

Seigenthaler, who was anchor of the weekend edition of NBC Nightly News for nine years, will

anchor the primetime news program, which will be broadcast from the network's New York

City studio. He spent 11 years at NBC News, appearing on Today, Dateline and Meet the

Press and anchored various programs on CNBC and MSNBC, before starting his

own public relations firm in 2008.

"With more than 30 years in journalism, John is a veteran

reporter who has covered international, national, and local stories that have

affected us all," said David Doss, Al Jazeera America's senior VP for news

programming. "His extensive experience in journalism will be an extraordinarily

valuable addition to the Al Jazeera America team and I'm truly looking forward

to seeing him behind the anchor's desk each night."

Al Jazeera America launches on Aug. 20.