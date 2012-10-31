Al Gore to Lead Current TV's Election Night Coverage

As he did on two debate nights, former Vice President Al

Gore will lead Current TV's coverage on Election Night starting at 8 p.m.

Gore will lead a roundtable of other Current anchors

Jennifer Granholm, Eliot Spitzer, Cenk Uygar and John Fugelsang from the

network's studio in San Francisco.

Special episodes of Joy

Behar: Say Anything! and Talking

Liberally with Stephanie Miller will air at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively,

on Nov. 6.