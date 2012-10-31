Al Gore to Lead Current TV's Election Night Coverage
As he did on two debate nights, former Vice President Al
Gore will lead Current TV's coverage on Election Night starting at 8 p.m.
Gore will lead a roundtable of other Current anchors
Jennifer Granholm, Eliot Spitzer, Cenk Uygar and John Fugelsang from the
network's studio in San Francisco.
Special episodes of Joy
Behar: Say Anything! and Talking
Liberally with Stephanie Miller will air at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively,
on Nov. 6.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.