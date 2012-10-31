Trending

Al Gore to Lead Current TV's Election Night Coverage

By

As he did on two debate nights, former Vice President Al
Gore will lead Current TV's coverage on Election Night starting at 8 p.m.

Gore will lead a roundtable of other Current anchors
Jennifer Granholm, Eliot Spitzer, Cenk Uygar and John Fugelsang from the
network's studio in San Francisco.

Special episodes of Joy
Behar: Say Anything! and Talking
Liberally with Stephanie Miller will air at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively,
on Nov. 6.