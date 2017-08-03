Akamai, Comcast Spotlight, comScore, FreeWheel, and Turner Join Next TV as Sponsors

Akamai, Comcast Spotlight, comScore, FreeWheel, and Turner have signed on to Next TV Summit New York City as sponsors, B&C parent NewBay Media announced Thursday.



The event, which is set for Oct. 18 at the Sheraton Times Square, takes place as part of NYC Television Week.



“Next TV provides attendees and sponsors the unique opportunity to connect and learn,” says Louis Hillelson, VP and group publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, which produce the event. “The Summit agenda is designed to stimulate discussion and innovation, as well as facilitate networking and deal making. We are proud to announce our initial slate of sponsors for this year’s Next TV Summit NYC and look forward to adding to this list of innovative companies shortly.”



Next TV Summit New York City is the largest meet-up of Next TV and video leaders from tech, distribution, and content.



For more information on Next TV Summit, go to http://nexttvsummit.com.



To find out about sponsorship opportunities, visit http://go.newbaymedia.com/nexttvsummitnyc or contact Louis Hillelson at 917-281-4730 or lhillelson@nbmeda.com.