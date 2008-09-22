Air Rifle Found in Car Sparks Emmy Delay

According to an AP report, an air rifle found at a security checkpoint outside the Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles was responsible for a delay for people arriving at the theater for the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Three people were taken into custody, and there were no injuries.

Rumors were flying on the red carpet as Emmy-goers made their way into the Nokia Theatre, with some whispering about a bomb threat and others spreading tales of a limousine full of kids with guns.