UP to Air Nonstop Week of ‘Gilmore Girls’

In advance of the show’s revival on Netflix, family channel UP will offer a Gilmore Girls marathon, with 153 straight hours of the cult drama. Season one starts Friday, Nov. 18, and season seven rolls Friday, Nov. 25, with every other season airing in between.

Gilmore Girls aired from 2000 to 2007 and starred Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Melissa McCarthy. UP is enhancing the stunt with trivia pop-ups, commentary from podcasters “Gilmore Guys” and contests.

“Just in time for the holidays, UP viewers will be able to spend time with another family they truly love,” said Amy Winter, executive VP and general manager, UP. “We wanted to gift our audience with the ultimate catch-up event with added extras like trivia and contests. Our viewers are massive fans of Gilmore Girls, so we’re going all Gilmore all the time for an entire week.”

The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who is an executive producer with Gavin Polone and Daniel Palladino. The series is from Dorothy Parker Drank Here Productions and Hofflund/Polone in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Netflix will stream four 90-minute “chapters” of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life starting Nov. 25.

Airing in close to 70 million homes, UP features the slogan We Get Family.