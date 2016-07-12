AIMS Adds Deltacast, Florical Systems

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), a coalition of media and broadcast industry suppliers that promote open standards and interoperability for the industry’s transition to IP, has added two new companies to its ranks.

The latest members include Belgium-based Deltacast, which develops and manufactures digital video products, including video cards, and Florical Systems, which specializes in TV automation solutions.

“Florical is pleased to be a member of AIMS,” said Shawn Maynard, VP and general manager for Florical, in a statement. “Our industry stands at the critical crossroad of technology that will be the path that future creators will be forced to travel. Only by cooperating together under the AIMS alliance can we guarantee the next generation will look back with gratitude that we had wisely chosen the right road.”

Christian Dutilleux, CEO of Deltacast, added: “We are very proud to join the AIMS alliance, which counts an impressive list of key market players among its membership.”

AIMS current effort focuses on the adoption and standardization of open protocols for media over IP, including the VSF TR-03, VSF TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67 standards.