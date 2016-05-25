Mediaproxy Joins Alliance for IP Media Solutions

Melbourne, Australia’s Mediaproxy — a broadcast compliance logging and content monitoring company — is the latest to join the ranks of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), a group of media and broadcast industry suppliers promoting open standards and interoperability for the industry’s transition to IP.

The company specializes in enabling content to be reviewed for regulatory and commercial compliance requirements, long after its original airdate. The company’s services are used by broadcasters, IPTVs, and cable and satellite providers.

“We are excited to join the alliance,” said company CEO Erik Otto. “Mediaproxy has pioneered in IP-based solutions for broadcast compliance and monitoring since 2001 and our commitment to helping customers transition to IP and virtualized environments is at the core of our engineering efforts.

“Being part of these significant impending changes in our industry is aligned with our drive to foster sustainable research and software development practices to deliver the most reliable solutions for broadcasters now and the future.”

AIMS’ efforts center around the adoption and standardization of open protocols for media over IP, with an initial focus on the VSF TR-03, VSF TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67 standards.