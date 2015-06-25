Ailes Signs New Deal to Run Fox News

Roger Ailes, who created Fox News Channel and built it into a ratings and financial powerhouse, signed a new long-term deal that will keep him with 21st Century Fox.

Ailes will report jointly to Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch and James Murdoch.

Earlier this month, 21st Century Fox announced that James Murdoch will replace Rupert Murdoch as CEO on July 1 and that Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch would be executive co-chairmen.

There were reports that Ailes, who had reported directly to Rupert Murdoch previously, did not want to report to James and Lachlan—as all of the company’s TV assets were going to—when the management succession went into effect.

Ailes will also continue as chairman of Fox Television Stations.

“Nearly two decades ago, Roger took a bold idea rooted in the belief that there was room for more choice in cable news, and – much to all the naysayers’ surprise – through his development of vibrant programming and talent, created a behemoth of a business with one of the most passionate and engaged audiences in the history of television news,” Rupert Murdoch said in a statement. “Roger and I have always had, and will continue to have, a special relationship. Lachlan, James and I are delighted that Roger will be leading key businesses for us and our shareholders for years to come, and he has our unwavering support.”

As the news of the 21st Century Fox management changes broke, Fox News reported that Ailes would continue to report to Rupert Murdoch. The company later issued a statement to the contrary.

In the announcement about signing a new long-term deal with 21st Century Fox, Ailes said, “I am grateful to Rupert Murdoch for taking the risk on Fox News to see it become the number one 24-hour news network in America, I look forward to working with Rupert, Lachlan and James to do my part to help bring 21st Century Fox well into the future.”