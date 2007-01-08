Ahn Named Exec VP at NBCU

Henry Ahn, senior VP, affiliate sales, for NBCU Cable, has been named executive VP, NBCU Television Networks Distribution.



The move puts Ahn in charge of all sales and support for NBCU TV Cable, satellite and telco industries, including wireless. He will work closely with JB Perrette, president of NBCU Digital Distribution, including being the liaison between the digital group and NBC's new content deal with Mediaflow/Verizon for a mobile TV service launching this year.



Ahn will not be involved with distribution of the NBC broadcast network, which is under the NBC Universal Television banner.





