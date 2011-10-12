AHAA: Spending in Hispanic Media Rises to $4.3B

Spending in Hispanic Media rose 14% to $4.3 billion in 2010, according to a new study by the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies.

The 14% gain nearly reversed a two year slowdown in Hispanic ad spending, but Hispanic media's share of overall spending slipped slightly to 5%, from 5.4%.

The report also found a connection between allocating 14.2% or more of overall ad spending in Hispanic media and revenue growth for the marketer.

The AHAA cited several clients that made investments in Hispanic media and showed strong revenue growth. These companies includd AFC Enterprises, Allstate, AutoZone, Colgate–Palmolive, Collective Brands, DirecTV, Domino's Pizza, Dish Network, Heineken, JC Penney, Rent-A-Center, SAB Miller, State Farm and Vivendi.

"Companies now understand that the Hispanic market is not going to simply assimilate and go away, which means that a targeted approach will deliver long-term benefits," Roberto Orci, AHAA president and CEO of Acento Advertising, said in a statement. "This research underscores that companies can't just pop in and out of the Hispanic market as a fad and see benefits. Real bottom-line benefits come from consistent integrated approaches. Companies must get on the train or risk being left behind and becoming irrelevant."