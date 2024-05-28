‘AGT’ is Back, With More Golden Buzzers and Youngest Contestant Ever

America’s Got Talent judges and host: (l. to r.) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

Season 19 of America’s Got Talent is on NBC starting May 28. The new season features more Golden Buzzers, which send a standout act directly to the live shows.

Live shows happen at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium starting August 13.

Last season featured five total Golden Buzzers–one apiece for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, and one for the host, Terry Crews. This year sees the judges with two apiece, and one for Crews, for a total of nine.

The season also features the youngest contestant in AGT history, a 2-year-old math wiz who goes by the name Baby Dev. Other contestants include ballerinas, comedians, magicians, musicians and dance groups.

“We’re seeing things, genuinely, I’ve never seen in my life,” said Cowell in the trailer.

Cowell, Klum, Mandel and Vergara return as judges. Crews is back as host.

Cowell is an executive producer.

The dog act of Adrian Stoica and Hurricane won season 18, beating out magician Anna DeGuzman.