Agency Sees Ad Dollars Moving to Digital Video

A leading media agency, in a new report, predicts that as

usage of new media technology grows, advertising dollars will shift from

traditional TV to online video.

"Video continues to be the fastest growing segment of

digital advertising, with average CPMs [costs per thousand viewers[ hovering

around $26.00. More advertisers are moving TV dollars over to online video as a

way to expand the supply pool of video and contain TV CPMs,"

ZenithOptimedia says in its New Media Forecasts report. "We expect this

trend to continue as online video adoption continues to rise, fuelled by more

content becoming available through more devices."

The agency says retail, financial services,

telecommunications and automotive are the leading categories for digital

advertising. But it sees growth in the coming years in other categories.

"Consumer packaged goods and entertainment have taken to video in a big

way as it enables them to use sight, sound and motion to convey an emotionally

charged message. Again, we expect this trend to continue as more advertisers

shift TV dollars to video in an effort to optimize their mix and follow the

consumer," the report says.

Zenith forecasts that the percentage of American home

broadband users will continue to grow from 69.6% in 2013 to 72.9% in

2015. Spending on Internet video/rich media is expected to rise to $5.2 billion

in 2013 in 2013 to $8.2 billion in 2015.

The agency sees smart phone penetration jumping from 42.4%

in 2013 to 58.6% in 2015. For tablets, Zenith sees penetration growing to 19.4%

in 2013 to 26.1% in 2015. IPTV will be in just 6.8% of U.S. homes in 2013 and

7.7%

of homes in 2015.

Zenith says that mobile advertising continues to experience

slow yet steady growth as advertisers begin to recognize the benefits of

reaching consumers of purchase. "The mobile ad market faces challenges,

however, as advertisers can struggle to identify the role that mobile plays in

their overall communications plans," the report says.

According to Zenith, rates for mobile advertising remain

low, averaging between $3.00 and $5.00, as media companies look to lure more

advertisers to test the channel and show revenue on an emerging side of their

business.

Only a handful of premium properties have been able to build

a profitable business in mobile, Zenith says, pointing to Weather, ESPN,

New York Times and Pandora.

"The proliferation of smartphone and tablet adoption,

along with faster access speeds, have ignited marketer interest in mobile

advertising, however, most still question its ability to drive results,"

Zenith says.

Zenith predicts mobile ad spending in the U.S. will be $1.8 billion

in 2013 and soar to more than $4 billion in 2015.

Advertising across IPTV/connected TVs continues to be

a niche, yet growing segment that some brands will occasionally test

to gain knowledge, Zenith says.

The U.S. is not the most advanced market when it comes to

adoption of new media technology. Zenith identified 19 advanced market ranked

according to a combination of absolute size and percent of total ad spend taken

in by Internet expenditure.

By that measure, the U.S. ranked twelfth, with an average

penetration of 19.4%. That figure is expected to grow to 30.8% by 2015, but at

that point, the U.S. will have fallen to No. 14 in the rankings. Zenith ranks

Norway as the top nation in adoption of new media technology in 2012, with

38.8%. The agency forecasts that the Netherlands will be No. 1 in 2015, with

65.1% penetration.