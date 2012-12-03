Agencies See Tough Year for Broadcasters

According to the latest forecasts from media buying

agencies, 2013 will be a tough year for broadcasters with no Olympics, while

cable should see modest gains.





Assuming the U.S. economy avoids falling off the fiscal

cliff, Magna Global, the media forecasting and negotiating strategy unit of

advertising agency holding company Interpublic Group of Cos., predicts that

U.S. television advertising revenues will decrease 1.9% in 2013, partly because

of weaker demand and partly because 2012 was pumped up by an election year.





Magna and Zenith are among the agencies announcing new forecasts

Monday morning at UBS' 40th annual Global Media and Communications

Conference in New York.





Absent Olympic spending and with continuing long-term

audience erosion, Magna says revenues of the national English-speaking networks

will drop 3.6%.





Minus election year spending, local broadcast revenue will

plunge 9%.





National cable, with its audience still growing, will see a

4.6% increase in ad revenues in 2013, according to Magna.





In the U.S., Magna expects ad spending in all media to grow

only 0.6% following the 4% growth of 2012, which was fueled in part by the

Olympics and elections.





Digital advertising revenues in the U.S. will increase by

11.6%, Magna says.





"Tablets have been the fastest device ever to reach 50

million users in less than three years. As they become more affordable, we are

seeing an explosion in the volume and the nature of mobile media usage,"

Vincent Letang, executive VP, director of global forecasting for Magna, said in

a statement.





"Marketers are gradually embracing the new marketing

and branding opportunities: mobile advertising already represents $6 billion

globally, i.e. 6% of digital advertising and 1% of total advertising,"

Letang said.





Magna is predicting the format to grow to $24 billion by

2017, reaching 14% of global digital advertising and 4% of overall advertising

revenues.





ZenithOptimedia, a media agency that is owned by Publicis,

forecasts that ad spending in all media in the U.S. will grow 3.5% in 2013,

4.4% in 2014 and 4.7 in 2015, following 4.3% growth in 2012.





"While we are well past the worst of the economic

downturn, economic growth remains slow," Zenith said in its report.

"We continue to see TV dollars moving from network to cable, and this

trend will likely continue as cable networks continue to add quality

programming to their lineups.





Zenith puts 2013 network TV spending down 2%, and sees

declines of 1% in 2014 and 2015 as dollars shift to lower-priced cable. That

will push cable up 7% in 2013, 2014 and 2015, the agency said.





Spot TV is projected to grow 3% in 2013, 4% in 2014 and 3 in

2015, according to Zenith. Syndication is also seen increasing by 2% in 2013,

1% in 2014 and 1% in 2015. "The strength of the comedy and talk genres, an

increase in inventory and strong potential for newcomers, all contributed to

our revised projections," Zenith said.





Magna predicts that global ad revenues for all media will

grow 3.1% in 2013 from $495 billion in 2012. That forecast is a downward

revision from its previous report. Magna says the lowered forecast is the result

of a slowdown in economic growth, continued economic uncertainty in Europe and

the U.S., and the cautious marketing spending that occurred in the second half

of 2012.





Further down the road, Magna expects global ad revenues to

grow 6% in 2014 and 4.9% in 2015. Growth is being slowed as media prices

on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis is being driven down as marketers

switch to digital.





On the plus side, Magna points to innovation in audience

measurement, targeting and monetization and the capacity of some traditional

media categories to reinvent themselves (e.g. digital formats increasing the

yield and profitability of out-of-home advertising).





Zenith expects global advertising spend to expand by 4.1% to

$518 billion. Most of the growth will come from Internet advertising, including

social media and online video, with traditional media growing only 1.7%.





"Advertisers are willing to increase their budgets

wherever they can achieve a strong return on investment," says Steve King,

Global Chief Executive Officer for ZenithOptimedia Group. "This means that

developing markets, social media and online video are all growing rapidly,

supporting continued expansion in global ad expenditure despite stagnation in the

Eurozone."