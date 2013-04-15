Agase Named to Senior Ad Sales Post at Viacom
Steve Agase was named senior VP of music and entertainment ad
sales, West Coast, at Viacom, the company said.
Previously senior VP of West Coast sales for NBCU, Agase
will oversee West Coast ad sales for networks including CMT, Comedy Central, MTV,
Logo, Spike TV, TV Land and VH1. He will be responsible for growing Viacom
Media Networks' partnerships with West Coast agencies and advertisers,
including its key clients in the motion picture industry, the company said. He
will work closely with the division's programming, integrated marketing and
research teams to leverage linear and digital assets across the music and entertainment
brands and meet client objectives.
Agase will report to Jeff Lucas, head of sales for music and
entertainment at Viacom.
"Steve
is a proven sales leader with an intuitive understanding of how to create
customized marketing solutions across a broad media portfolio and get real
results for clients," Lucas said in a statement. "We're thrilled to
welcome Steve aboard, along with the decades of sales experience in the West
Coast region that he brings Viacom."
