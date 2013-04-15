Agase Named to Senior Ad Sales Post at Viacom

Steve Agase was named senior VP of music and entertainment ad

sales, West Coast, at Viacom, the company said.

Previously senior VP of West Coast sales for NBCU, Agase

will oversee West Coast ad sales for networks including CMT, Comedy Central, MTV,

Logo, Spike TV, TV Land and VH1. He will be responsible for growing Viacom

Media Networks' partnerships with West Coast agencies and advertisers,

including its key clients in the motion picture industry, the company said. He

will work closely with the division's programming, integrated marketing and

research teams to leverage linear and digital assets across the music and entertainment

brands and meet client objectives.

Agase will report to Jeff Lucas, head of sales for music and

entertainment at Viacom.

"Steve

is a proven sales leader with an intuitive understanding of how to create

customized marketing solutions across a broad media portfolio and get real

results for clients," Lucas said in a statement. "We're thrilled to

welcome Steve aboard, along with the decades of sales experience in the West

Coast region that he brings Viacom."