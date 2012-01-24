After Gingrich Surge, TV News Betting on LongPrimary Fight

Newt Gingrich's victory in the South Carolina primary last

Saturday made it clear that the Republican race for the presidential nomination

is not going to be over any time soon, as the election cycle has now seen three

different winners in as many early votes.

And for the TV networks covering the 2012 race, especially

the Sunday morning public affairs shows that depend on politics for their bread

and butter, the still-competitive contest is just fine with them.

"It's the best possible outcome for us," says Jon Banner, executive

producer of ABC's This Week with George

Stephanopoulos. "We want this to be a race."

Viewers are obviously more interested in a close race than a

landslide (CNN saw the audience for its coverage of Gingrich's unexpected win

in South Carolina up 22% over that for the early call for Mitt Romney in New

Hampshire), which CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist calls particularly

interesting given the S.C. coverage happened on a Saturday night.

And as long as Gingrich remains up in the polls, the news

networks will continue to cover him as a top contender going forward.

"My only bias is to keep the story going and to have a great

story to cover," says Betsy Fischer, executive producer of NBC's Meet the Press. "Of course the longer it

goes, the more interesting it is and the more there is for us to talk about on

the program. Politics is the bread and butter of Meet the Press, so as long as that topic is top of people's minds,

that's what we like."

The close race is welcome largely because popular interest

in the election is somewhat less this cycle than the hope-and-change spurred

masses that followed it intensely in 2008. While the people clearly still want

change in 2012, after a year of legislative gridlock over the debt ceiling,

deficit reduction and payroll tax cut extensions, they seem less inclined to

believe that government can provide it.

"I think it's a wonderful thing for us and I think for the

country in a year in which there's extraordinary frustration and anger at the

system, that there might be a little bit more interest in the race," Banner

says. "It's been challenging to get people interested in politics this year.

That's frustrating for those of us in the news business."

One area of politics that viewers have been interested in is

the debates, of which there have been plenty (NBC News hosted the 18th

on Monday night). At their highpoint, an ABC News debate drew 7.6 million

viewers on Dec. 10 before leveling off closer to 5 million viewers in the last

two events.

While debate saturation may be somewhat to blame for the

stagnating ratings, they are apparently still affecting the election outcomes,

with 88 percent of South Carolina voters saying that the debates were a factor

in their vote.

They have also served the purpose, as they have in past elections, of keeping

some campaigns alive longer than their fundraising or organization should

warrant.

"Newt Gingrich has really only lasted this long because of

his performance in the debates," Banner says. "These debates have given life to

candidates where otherwise there wasn't any."

And while Mitt Romney is still the front-runner when it

comes to the all-important factors of money and organization, TV producers say

there is a persisting (though realistically unlikely) notion that another

candidate could jump in the race or the chance of a brokered convention in

August (which hasn't happened on the Republican side since 1976), giving news

networks an additional storyline to follow into the summer.

"It would make convention coverage a lot more interesting,"

Fischer says. "That's always an internal debate, are we giving all this network

time over to the parties and there's really no news made at conventions? That

would certainly not be the case with that."

As for the likelihood of that happening, at this point, it's

anyone's guess.